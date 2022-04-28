Lock Upp Finale: Anjali Arora earns more than Munawar Faruqui

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp is high on drama and entertainment. As the show is slowly moving towards finale, it is getting more and more interesting. The contestants who are currently locked up in the jail are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma and Azmah Fallah. Ali Merchant became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Lock Upp.

Among all, two contestants who are creating a lot of buzz among the audience on social media are Anjali and Munawar. Both the inmates are considered as the strongest contenders of the fearless reality show. Addressed as ‘Munjali’ by their fans and admirers, Munawar and Anjali have been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for their chemistry and individual gameplay.

In this write-up, let’s compare their remunerations for Lock Upp. According to BollywoodLife.com, Anjali and Munawar are the highest paid contestants on Ekta Kapoor‘s show. While Anjali is getting paid Rs 3 to 4L per week, Munawar is getting paid slightly less — Rs 3 to 3.5L per week. Both the contestants are likely to reach finale week i.e., 14th week.

Considering these numbers, for all the 14 weeks Anjali is taking home 45 to 52L as her final remuneration Lock Upp. Munawar, on the other hand, is earning Rs Rs 45 to 49 lakhs (approx.)

Meanwhile, Shivam Sharma became the first finalist of the show by defeating the other contestants to win the Ticket To Finale task recently. According to loyal viewers and buzz on Twitter, the top 5 finalists of Kangana’s show are — Munawar, Payal, Anjali, Shivam and Poonam.

The finale Lock Upp is likely to take place in the first week of May (7th or 8th of May). However, these are just tenative dates and official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.