Lock Upp: Finale date, top 6 contestants & more

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s captive reality show Lock Upp is winning audience’s hearts ever since its inception. All credits go to the interesting set of contestants who are keeping the viewers hooked to the screens with the gripping content. The show has also tasted remarkable success, garnering a whopping 200 million views on Thursday

The fearless reality show is slowly sailing towards its finale. During the show’s premiere that happened on February 27, it was reported that all the ‘kaidis’ (inmates) will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days. Considering those reports, the finale of Lock Upp is expected to take place in the second week of May i.e., around May 7 or 8. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited.

TOP 6 contestants

Going by the social media buzz, top 6 contestants who are being loved massively by the audience currently are —

Munawar Faruqui

Anjali Arora

Payal Rohatgi

Poonam Pandey

Shivam Sharma

Zeeshan Khan

The above list is just according to what watchers are saying on Twitter. It may change with each passing week, as per the contestant’s game.

Who is your favourite contestant in Lock Upp? Who do you think deserves to get eliminated from the show? Do tell us in the comments section below.