Lock Upp finale details: Date, winner, runner-up, finalists & more

Mumbai: The Kangana Ranaut-hosted popular reality show Lock Upp, which premiered on February 27, has been making headlines for multiple reasons. Many popular faces from the Television industry took part in the first season of Ekta Kapoor‘s show including, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey along with lesser-known ones who managed to leave their mark.

As the show is just two weeks away from the grand finale, fans are curious to know more about who is going to enter the finale week, the winner and runner-up predictions.

Lock Upp contestants (Twitter)

The finale of the fearless and captive reality show is likely to take place in the first week of May (7th or 8th of May). However, these are just tenative dates and official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Ticket To Finale Winner

Shivam Sharma recently became the first finalist of Lock Upp. H defeated all 7 strong contestants including Munawar and Payal to win the Ticket To Finale. He has also got a few special powers post his win.

Top 5 Finalists

According to loyal viewers and buzz on Twitter, the top 5 finalists of Kangana’s show are —

Munawar Faruqui

Payal Rohatgi

Anjali Arora

Shivam Sharma

Poonam Pandey

Lock Upp Winner, Runner-Up

It is being predicted that Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma are going to be the top 3. Payal is the ‘fixed winner’ of Lock Upp, claim several viewers of the show. It is also being said that either Munawar or Shivam will walk home with the runner-up title. The above contestants will be followed by Poonam and Anjali.

However, only time will tell who will defeat all the inmates to win the coveted trophy of the show’s first season.

Lock Upp contestants Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra (Twitter)

Highest And Lowest Paid Finalist

If the above list turn out to be true, then Anjali and Munawar are going to be the highest paid finalists of the season with 3-4L per week. Shivam will be the lowest paid finalist with Rs 2L per week.

Lock Upp Prize Money

The winner of the show will take home the precious trophy along with the prize money. However, the amount is not disclosed yet.

Who do you think will win Lock Upp? Comment below