Lock Upp gets its TOP 8 contestants, see list

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp’s last one week was full of fights and emotional rides. From Munawar Faruqui’s confession about his mother’s death to ugly fight between Zeeshan Khan and Azmah Fallah, the show has managed to grabbed a lot headlines. Last night, we saw jailor Karan Kundrra making sudden appearance on the show to evict Zeeshan after he physically assaulted Azmah.

Kaaranvir Bohra eliminated

And now, Lock Upp has witnessed another shocking elimination in which Kaaranvir Bohra has been evicted from the show. On Monday night night, Kaaranvir was eliminated from the show due to fewer votes from audiences. Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi and Kaaranvir were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes.

Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show basis the audience’s votes. This is the second time that Kaaranvir got eliminated from Lock Upp. Earlier in March last week, he was evicted in a surprise elimination and re-entered the show with Saisha Shinde.

Lock Upp Top 8

With Zeeshan Khan and Kaaranvir Bohra’s elimination, the captive reality show has got its top 8 contestants.

Munawar Faruqui

Anjali Arora

Payal Rohatgi

Poonam Pandey

Shivam Sharma

Azma Fallah

Saisha Shinde

Ali Merchant

Prince Narula entered Lock Upp yesterday as a troublemaker and not a contestant. His entry for sure is going to make the show more interesting and spice up the game.