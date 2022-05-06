Lock-Upp reality show: Hyderabad police books Ekta Kapoor for cheating

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police have registered a case against Ekta Kapoor and others in connection with the telecasting of the famous reality show ‘LockUpp” despite a stay order by the city civil court at Hyderabad.

Acting on the complaint filed by Abdul Haleem Baig aka Sanober Baig the Managing drector of Pride Media the Kanchanbagh police have issued an FIR under IPC sections 420 (Cheating), 406(Criminal Breach of Trust) and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) against Ekta Kapoor of ALT Balaji,Balaji Tele Films Limited, (Nachiket Pantvaidya),Abhishek Rege (Endemol Shine India), Karan Bedi (Max Player).

The complainant in his complaint alleged that on April 29, XI Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court at Hyderabad has granted injunction (Stay order)restraining publishing the series in the name ‘Lockupp’ in any platform and social media.That in spite of the said order, the accused, continuing to stream the s show on their OTT platform (MX Player).

The MD of Pride Media also contended that the concept is owned by Pride Media through its proprietor, Sanober Baig, and was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand, registered under the copyright act on March 7 2018. It was registered with the Film Writers Association. In his petition, the plaintiff, Sanober Baig, has described how the concept was developed and also explained the concept giving the details of the money invested by him at various stages of concept development.

The court had earlier taken on record the video clip of the trailer of Lock Upp and passed an ad- interim injunction order with an urgent notice prohibiting the exhibition of the show.

The Pride Media has filed a petition before the court for contempt of Court proceedings since the accused persons are planning to release second season. The complainant requested to take necessary action against henchmen and punish them in accordance with law.