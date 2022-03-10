Lock Upp: Sunil Pal compares Munawar Faruqui to a ‘terrorist’

Mumbai: Lock Upp, a fearless reality show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut is getting intense everyday. The 12 controversial contestants who are locked up inside the jail are — Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma, Saisha Shinde, Babita Phogat, and Karanvir Bohra.

And now, a video from the show’s premiere which shows Munawar locking horns with comedian Sunil Pal is going viral on social media. For the unversed, Lock Upp had its premiere on Febraury 27.

In the clip, Sunil can be seen calling Munawar’s comedy as ‘vulgur’. Not just this, Sunil also went on to indirectly call Munawar, a ‘terrorist’.

The video begins with hostess Kangana telling Munawar Faruqui that she would like to invite another comedian who is his ‘big fan’. She then calls the comedian Sunil Pal to the stage. She then asks Munawar if she can call him an ‘adult’ comedian and he nods. But Sunil quickly interrupts and says he should not be called an ‘adult comedian’ but a ‘vulgar comedian’ because he makes ‘vulgar jokes’ and ‘insults the audience’.

Responding to Sunil’s comments, Munawar says that his comedy is for 18+ and all legalities are maintained while selling the tickets for the show. “Yeh hai format, Improv and crowd work comedy ki. Aur mere crowdwork pe 10 million views hai.”

Sunil then says, “Ab aantankvadi ko bhi nahi lagta ke main galat kar raha hu. Uske bhi apne group aur followers hote hai.” Munawar then asks immediately asks the host and Sunil why is the topic of terrorism brought in between like ‘every time’. “Aap aantankvaadi ki baat kyun kar rahe ho jab hum comedy ki baat kar rahe hai?,” he asks.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui is ruling the show and is winning hearts with his gameplay. The viewers are getting to see a compassionate, sensible and logical side of the comedian. And it looks like he has impressed everyone with his representation on the show. So much so, that Munawar’s understanding of the game and performance in the tasks has left his fans amazed who are calling him as one of the most sorted and genuine player on Lock Upp so far.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player.