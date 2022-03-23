Lock Upp: Twitter predicts winner, runner-up

Mumbai: Alt Balaji‘s fearless reality show Lock Upp is getting intense with each passing day. It is managing to keep the audience hooked to the screens with its gripping content which has exciting tasks, dramatic fights, and above all, an interesting mix of some controversial contestants.

The contestants who are locked up inside the Kangana Ranaut’s jail fighting for the basic amenities to win the fearless game are — Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora Sara Khan, Ali Merchant and Chetan Hansraj. Latest wild card entries are — Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi.

Lock Upp winner, runner-up

As the show is slowly getting closer to its finale (though many more weeks are left), netizens are already churning out the names of winner, runner-up and the top 5 finalists of the show. According to the Twitter buzz, it is Munawar is likely to win Lock Upp season 1. Either Poonam Pandey or Shivam Sharma will walk home with runner-up title, as per viewers of the show.

TOP 5 Contestants

Top 5 finalists of Lock Upp, accoridng to Twitter predictions are —

Munawar Faruqui Shivam Sharma Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Payal Rohatgi

Meanwhile, the contestants who are evicted from the show so far are — Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat.

What are your thoughts on above list? Do share your opinions in the comments section below.