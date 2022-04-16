Lock Upp: Umar Riaz to enter as highest paid contestant?

Mumbai: The fearless and captive reality show Lock Upp has been grabbing all the attention ever since its inception. Thanks to revelation of intriguing and emotional stories by the contestants. Currently the show has 11 inmates locked up inside Kangana Ranaut‘s jail.

And now, if the latest buzz in the town is to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz is likely to enter Lock Upp as wildcard contestant to add more spice. Rumours mills also have it that Umar might enter the show as the highest paid contestant.

For the unversed, current highest paid contestants of Lock Upp are Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora.

The speculations sparked off after a well-known entertainment photographer Manav Manglani posted an update about Umar Riaz on his Instagram handle.

“Charming King @umarriazz91 is said to be on a full swing, because apparently, he’s entering the fearless reality show – LockUpp. Will he sway the house with his charm? Or will he fail to do so? To know more, Watch #LockUpp only on @altbalaji and @mxplayer at 10:30pm @kanganaranaut @ektarkapoor #LockUppDailyFeed,” Manav wrote.

This piece of information has certainly left the fans of Lock Upp excited.

However, an official confirmation from Umar and the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, it was said that Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will be entering Lock Upp as jailor. However, her spokesperson quashed all such rumours and told India Forums, “It is a wrong news, she is not doing Lock Uup. She will not take up any reality show.”

Lock Upp’s contestants are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Saisha Shinde, Karanvira Bohra, Ali Merchant and Mandana Karimi.

Who do you think will be eliminated from Lock Upp this week? Which contestant are you supporting? You all want to see Umar Riaz as a jailor or contestant? Let us know in the comments section below.