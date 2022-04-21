Lock Upp Winner: Karanvir Bohra reveals name

Mumbai: With just two weeks left for the finale, the competition inside the captive reality show Lock Upp is increasing. The contestants who are left in the race are — Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Saisha Shinde, and Ali Merchant. Prince Narula is inside Lock Upp as a troublemaker but not as a contestant.

Lock Upp Winner Name

Kaaranvir Bohra, who got eliminated for the second time on last Sunday, revealed a few exciting deets about Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. In his short Instagram live chat with fans post his exit, one fan asked Kaaranvir who will he support in the game. To this, he named Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma as top contestants. He also stated that Munawar Faruqui will go till the finale but eventually not win.

“A hero or a winner has to be on the field. They cannot play the game behind someone’s back. Payal, on the other hand, is so bindaas, and goes all out. She doesn’t stop and is so fearless. She just needs to take a control of her emotions.” Fans are now wondering if Kaaranvir indirectly revealed the top 2 and winner’s name (Payal Rohotgi).

Shivam Sharma wins Ticket To Finale

Shivam Sharma became the first contestant to bag the Ticket To Finale by defeated all the seven contestant. With this, he has now directly entered into the finale week.