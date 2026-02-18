Logan Paul’s rare Pokémon card sells for Rs 150 crore at auction

Hyderabad: Logan Paul, a social media star and professional wrestler, made history by selling his rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card for Rs. 149.5 Crore at an auction. This sale set a new world record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.

Bidding Process and Auction Details

The auction lasted 42 days, with many bidders trying to win the card. The winner was AJ Scaramucci, a venture capitalist and the son of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. After the auction, Logan Paul personally handed the card to AJ Scaramucci, marking a special moment.

A Guinness World Records official, Sarah Casson, was present to confirm that the final bid was the highest ever paid for a trading card at auction, setting a new world record.

The Pikachu Illustrator Card’s Rarity and Value

The Pikachu Illustrator card, created in 1998 for a Pokémon illustration contest, is one of the rarest Pokémon cards. Only about 39 copies exist, and Logan Paul’s card is in perfect condition, with a rating of 10. This rarity and condition make it incredibly valuable.

Logan Paul’s Profitable Sale

Logan Paul bought the Pikachu Illustrator card five years ago for Rs. 43.8 Crore. By selling it for Rs. 149.5 Crore, he made a profit of about Rs. 66.5 Crore. This was a record-breaking sale, as his original purchase had set the record for the most expensive Pokémon card sold privately.

A Farewell to a Collectable Treasure

Before the auction, Logan Paul shared an emotional farewell on Instagram, calling the Pikachu Illustrator card “the greatest collectable in the world.” The sale not only marks a major achievement in his career but also secures the card’s place in Pokémon history as one of the most valuable and sought-after collectables ever sold.