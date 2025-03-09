Lok Adalat refunds over Rs 43 cr to cyber fraud victims in Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat held on March 8 facilitated the refund of Rs 43.3 crore to 4,961 victims of cyber fraud across Telangana.

Among the highest refunds secured, Cyberabad topped the list with Rs 9.26 crore across 1,331 cases, followed by Rachakonda with Rs 9.38 crore (747 cases) and Hyderabad with Rs 12.36 crore (510 cases). Other police commissionerates, including Nizamabad (Rs 1.9 crore for 250 cases), Kothagudem (Rs 50 lakh for 210 cases), and Sangareddy (Rs 75 lakh for 163 cases), also secured refunds.

The initiative was led by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in collaboration with banks, digital payment service providers, and unit officers. It enabled real-time dispute resolution, ensuring swift reimbursements for victims of UPI fraud, investment scams, and unauthorized transactions.

Public advisory

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant against cyber fraud and adhere to safety measures, including:

Avoiding the sharing of personal or banking details over calls or emails from unknown sources.

Verifying customer care numbers only from official websites before financial transactions.

Not clicking on suspicious links received via SMS, email, or social media.

Victims of cyber fraud are advised to report incidents immediately within the “golden hour” by calling 1930 or filing a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.