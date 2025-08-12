Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid noisy protests by Opposition members over the Bihar voter roll revision issue.

As soon as the House convened, Opposition members began sloganeering.

One Opposition member, who was supposed to ask a question, mentioned the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Also Read Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protest over SIR

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told him that his remarks will not be going into the records and will be expunged.

Similarlly, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly, as Opposition MPs continued to raise the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and well of the House raising the issue of SIR, leading to proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.