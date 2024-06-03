Lok Sabha election results: Avoid these routes in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the Lok Sabha election results, the Hyderabad city police have issued a traffic advisory and enforced Section 144 of the CrPC near counting centres. The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am on June 4 to 6 am on June 5.
Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-meter radius of the counting centres to prevent any potential disturbances. The public is urged to be aware of potential traffic disruptions and plan their routes accordingly.
The Hyderabad traffic police will provide real-time updates on traffic diversions and congestion via their official Twitter and Facebook pages, the Traffic Live App, and FM radio stations.
The public has been advised to plan their travel routes accordingly and cooperate with traffic police to ensure a smooth and safe experience on election counting day.
|Area
|Parking spots
|57- Musheerabad
|A.V. College Domalguda. Bharat Scouts and Guide School Parking
|67-Chandrayangutta
|Nizam College, Basheerbagh. Nizam College, Ground No.04, Nizam College Inside Gate No. 02
|59-Amberpet
|Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy College for Women, (GF & Open Ground), Narayanaguda. YMCA Ground Shanthi theatre, Narayanguda
|58-Malakpet
|GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet. GHMC Ground Amberpet
MCH colony, Amberpet
|62-Sanathnagar
|OU College of Commerce & Business Management, beside Law College, OU Campus, Tarnaka. Open place beside MBA college
|70-Secunderabad
|P.G. Rami Reddy Center for Distance Education, O.U. Cycling Vellowdrown Ground
|65-Goshamahal
|Koti Womens College (Auditorium), Koti
Women’s College Ground
|66-Charminar
|Kamala Nehru Polytechnic, Exhibition Grounds, M.J. Market. Parking at the Exhibition ground beside the Admin office
|68-Yakuthpura
|Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidyalaya, Exhibition Grounds, M.J. Market. Bheem Singh Rao Bada Parking Area
|64-Karwan
|Govt. Polytechnic College Masab Tank. Collage Back side lane
|63-Nampally
|JNTU College of Fine Arts, Masab Tank. Hockey ground Masab Tank
Aiba Hotel to Shanti Nagar Club
|69-Bahadurpura
|Aurora Legal Science Academy, Bandlaguda, Inside Arora College for staff
Beside Road-III, opp lane side for other public
|60-Khairtabad & Kotla
|Vijayabhasker Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda Checkpost. At Battalion Open ground
|71-Sec’bad Cantonment
|CSIIT, Wesley College Premises, Ground, First Floor and Open Grounds, Secunderabad. Wesley College