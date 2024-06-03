Lok Sabha election results: Avoid these routes in Hyderabad tomorrow

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the Lok Sabha election results, the Hyderabad city police have issued a traffic advisory and enforced Section 144 of the CrPC near counting centres. The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am on June 4 to 6 am on June 5.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more persons within a 200-meter radius of the counting centres to prevent any potential disturbances. The public is urged to be aware of potential traffic disruptions and plan their routes accordingly.

The Hyderabad traffic police will provide real-time updates on traffic diversions and congestion via their official Twitter and Facebook pages, the Traffic Live App, and FM radio stations.

Also Read Telangana official caught taking Rs 45K bribe by ACB

The public has been advised to plan their travel routes accordingly and cooperate with traffic police to ensure a smooth and safe experience on election counting day.