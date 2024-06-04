Lok Sabha elections: All Samajwadi Party Muslim candidates leading in UP

Iqra Choudhary (Kairana), Mohibbullah (Rampur), Zia Ur Rehman (Sambhal) and Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur) have been leading in their constituencies by a huge margin

Published: 4th June 2024
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI file Photo)

The counting results in Uttar Pradesh show Samajwadi Party (SP) leading in 36 seats and the BJP trailing behind, unlike in the last two General Elections in 2019 and 2014. Interestingly, all four Muslim SP candidates are leading in their constituencies.

Iqra Choudhary (Kairana), Mohibbullah (Rampur), Zia Ur Rehman (Sambhal) and Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur) have been leading in their constituencies by a huge margin.

Sambhal, where video surfaced on social media showing police personnel assaulting and chasing away Muslims who had come to cast their voters on May 7, in the third phase, is witnessing Zia Ur Rehman in lead.

Constituency Candidate Name and PartyStatus (last checked with EC website)
KairanaIqra Choudhary (Samajwadi Party)

Pradeep Kumar (BJP)		Iqra Choudhary leading with 70109 votes
RampurMohibbullah (Samajwadi Party)

Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (BJP)		Mohibbullah leading with 88096 votes
SambhalZia Ur Rehman (Samajwadi Party)

Parmeshwar Lal Saini (BJP)		Zia Ur Rehman leading with 136522 votes
GhazipurAfzal Ansari (Samajwadi Party)

Pars Nath Rai (BJP)		Afzal Ansari leading with 122757 votes

Currently, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance stands at 294, while INDIA bloc trails at 231 with others at 18.

