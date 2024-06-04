Lok Sabha elections: All Samajwadi Party Muslim candidates leading in UP

The counting results in Uttar Pradesh show Samajwadi Party (SP) leading in 36 seats and the BJP trailing behind, unlike in the last two General Elections in 2019 and 2014. Interestingly, all four Muslim SP candidates are leading in their constituencies.

Iqra Choudhary (Kairana), Mohibbullah (Rampur), Zia Ur Rehman (Sambhal) and Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur) have been leading in their constituencies by a huge margin.

Sambhal, where video surfaced on social media showing police personnel assaulting and chasing away Muslims who had come to cast their voters on May 7, in the third phase, is witnessing Zia Ur Rehman in lead.

Constituency Candidate Name and Party Status (last checked with EC website) Kairana Iqra Choudhary (Samajwadi Party)



Pradeep Kumar (BJP) Iqra Choudhary leading with 70109 votes Rampur Mohibbullah (Samajwadi Party)



Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (BJP) Mohibbullah leading with 88096 votes Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman (Samajwadi Party)



Parmeshwar Lal Saini (BJP) Zia Ur Rehman leading with 136522 votes Ghazipur Afzal Ansari (Samajwadi Party)



Pars Nath Rai (BJP) Afzal Ansari leading with 122757 votes

Currently, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance stands at 294, while INDIA bloc trails at 231 with others at 18.