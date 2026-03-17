Lok Sabha lifts ban on 8 oppn MPs, sets ‘Laxman Rekha’ for conduct

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked with immediate effect the suspension of eight opposition members, who were barred from the House on February 3 for “unruly” behaviour, with Speaker Om Birla stressing that there should be no display of placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images inside the House or in the Parliament complex.

Congress MP requests revocation

Congress member K Suresh requested the House to consider the revocation of the eight opposition members, saying whatever had happened in the House was regrettable, and that his party was ready to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House.

Following the submissions by several opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was a need to draw a ‘Laxman Rekha’ for the smooth functioning of the House, which both treasury and opposition benches agreed to.

Speaker Birla said there is a need to ensure that no placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images are displayed in the House or inside the Parliament complex.

Birla said that everyone is of the opinion that proceedings in the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy should be smooth, and everyone should cooperate.

Rijiju then moved a motion to remove the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI-M member, which was adopted by a voice vote.

Suspended MPs

The suspended MPs were Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose of the Congress, and S Ventakesan of the CPI(M).

The eight MPs were suspended on February 3 for “unruly” behaviour following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first half of the ongoing Budget session.

They were suspended for the entire duration of the Budget session scheduled to conclude on April 2.

SP member supports move

Earlier, after Suresh’s submission, Samajwadi Party member Dharmendra Yadav supported the move, saying his party was ready to cooperate in maintaining the highest standards of Parliament.

“I want to assure the House that we will not do anything that hurts the dignity of the House. But the ruling alliance members should also behave properly,” Yadav said, taking the name of BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, whom he asked to “correct himself”.

Dubey immediately refuted Yadav, saying that during his 17 years of Parliamentary career, he has not done anything that lowered the dignity of the House.

The BJP MP also demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party MP for his remarks.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said efforts should be made by both ruling and opposition members so that the House functions smoothly.

“No one should make any personal comments on anyone. We (opposition) should respect the treasury benches, which should also respect the opposition. There should be a ‘Laxman Rekha’, which no one should breach,” she said.

JD-U leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the House should function smoothly and both sides should cooperate.

Rijiju said the ruling alliance members will not break rules, nor have they ever broken rules in the past.

Rijiju’s ‘Laxman Rekha’ remark

“A ‘Laxman Rekha’ should be drawn. People did not elect us to disrupt House proceedings or stage protests. The House should function smoothly with everyone’s cooperation,” Rijiju said.

Suresh said that since Monday, the opposition members have not shown any placards or banners, and that they are ready to cooperate in the proper functioning of the House.