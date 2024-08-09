Lok Sabha passes bhartiya vayuyan vidheyak bill 2024

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha passed a bill on Friday to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act and further improve the ease of doing business in the aviation space.

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times, at a time when India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world.

The bill seeks to resolve existing anomalies between various aviation laws and ensure a coherent regulatory environment with well-defined chapters and clauses.

With the proposed legislation, the ministry also aims to promote the ease of flying by having a robust regulatory framework, encouraging foreign direct investment, and ensuring compliance with international conventions and best practices.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who moved the bill for passage, emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing issues related to airfares.

He announced plans to establish an efficient online grievance redressal mechanism to manage passenger complaints and ensure timely resolutions.

This mechanism aims to balance the interests of airlines and passengers, preventing exploitation through excessive airfares while maintaining the financial viability of airlines.

The bill supports the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by introducing provisions for regulating aircraft design and manufacturing. This aims to promote self-reliance within the aviation sector, enhancing domestic production capabilities and technological advancements, he said.

Boost in the helicopter industry

Naidu also highlighted the bill’s role in fostering growth in the helicopter industry, noting that India currently operates around 250 helicopters.

The new regulations are expected to boost domestic manufacturing and design capabilities.

Naidu addressed concerns about the language used in the bill, clarifying that only a small portion of the text is in Hindi, with the majority being in English.

He dismissed claims of language imposition, emphasising the government’s respect for all Indian languages and the inclusive nature of the legislation.

Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)

During the debate, Naidu also discussed the success and future of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which has launched over 500 routes across India.

He acknowledged challenges such as airlines withdrawing from certain routes after three years and indicated that the government might rebid these routes to maintain the scheme’s momentum and improve regional connectivity.

The minister highlighted the importance of airport infrastructure in state development and stressed the need for prompt action to address infrastructure issues.

He discussed the collaborative efforts between central and state governments for land acquisition and development, warning that neglecting these issues could lead to significant future problems.

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 was passed by voice vote.