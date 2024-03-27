Congress announces candidates for 4 Telangana Lok Sabha seats

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) convened a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday night to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, and announced names of fourteen candidates, including four from Telangana, in its eighth list.

As per an official release, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy will contest from Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, Suguna Kumari Chelimala from Adilabad (ST), Neelam Madhu from Medak, and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir.

Other candidates have been fielded from seats in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Sources indicate that Praveen Reddy is set to represent Karimnagar, although the constituency was not included in the list released on Wednesday night.

The party is yet to name its candidates for Khammam, Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal (SC) seats. The CEC will meet again on March 31 to finalise candidates for the remaining constituencies, sources said.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the meeting on Wednesday to finalise the names.

Notably, The state party leaders have been expressing surprise over the delay in the announcement, noting that there has been a general consensus on most seats except for two — Khammam and Bhuvanagiri.