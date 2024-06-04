Lok Sabha polls: Congress bags Bhongir seat with a massive majority

Hyderabad: Congress candidate C Kiran Kumar Reddy won from the Bhongir seat by over 2.12 lakh votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Boora Narsaiah Goud and Bharat Rasthra Samithi’s (BRS) Kyama Mallesham.

Party-Candidate Votes Congress- C Kiran Kumar Reddy 603857 (+ 212150)

BRS- Kyama Mallesham 246186 ( -357671)

BJP- Boora Narsaiah Goud 391707 ( -212150)



Political history of Bhongir

Year Result 2019 Boora Narasaiah Goud- TRS (now BRS) 2014 Boora Narsaiah Goud- TRS (now BRS) 2009 K Rajagopal Reddy- Congress

There are seven assembly constituencies under the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency. These include Ibrahimpatnam, Munugode, Bhongir, Nakrekal, Thungathurthi, Alair, and Jangaon.

2009

The 2009 Lok Sabha election in the Bhongir parliamentary constituency saw Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) emerge as the winner, securing 504,103 votes, which accounted (44.7%). Nomula Narsimhaiah of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) was the runner-up, garnering 364,215 votes (32.29%).

2014

The 2014 Lok Sabha election results in the Bhongir constituency showed Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerging victorious. He secured 448245 votes (36.99%). Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) came in second with 417751 votes (34.47) followed by BJP’s Indrasena Reddy (15.12%).

2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the Bhongir constituency. He secured 532,795 votes (44.37%). Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came in second with 527,576 votes (43.94%).

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)