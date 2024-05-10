Lok Sabha polls in Telangana: High-octane campaigning to end tomorrow

Hyderabad: The high-octane campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls covering seventeen constituencies in Telangana will end on Saturday.

Telangana is set for polls on Monday, May 13, to elect 17 MPs from the state.

Timing of Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

Usually, polling takes place between 7 am and 5 pm. However, recently the timing has been changed to 7 am to 6 pm due to weather conditions in the state.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the extended voting time will be applicable in all assembly segments of 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, while for the remaining five parliamentary seats, the timing will apply in certain assembly segments.

The hours of polling will be 7 am to 6 pm in the Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, and the Bhongir Lok Sabha seats.

The new timing will also apply to five assembly segments of the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, three of the Peddapalle seat, six of the Warangal (SC) seat, three of the Mahabubabad (ST) seat, and five of the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, the Election Commission said in its notification.

State sees intense campaign

Currently, the state is witnessing an intense campaign as the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aim to win maximum seats in the state.

The following are the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana that are going to polls:

Adilabad (ST) Peddapalle (SC) Karimnagar Nizamabad Zaheerabad Medak Malkajgiri Secunderabad Hyderabad Chevella Mahbubnagar Nagarkurnool (SC) Nalgonda Bhuvangiri Warangal (SC) Mahaboobabad (ST) Khammam

In the case of Hyderabad, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is leaving no stone unturned to retain the parliamentary constituency. On the other hand, BJP candidate K Madhavi Latha is putting all her efforts to win the seat.

All this campaigning will come to an end tomorrow evening at 6 pm as the polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held on May 13.