Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday amid a face-off between government and opposition benches over alleged linkages between the Congress leadership and US-billionaire George Soros-backed outfits.

After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha took up the entire Question Hour which was followed by the Zero Hour with members raising issues related to their constituencies.

Trouble broke out in the House when Congress member Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of violence in Manipur and accused the BJP of raising the Soros issue to hide their failures in the northeastern state.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hit back accusing the Congress leadership of having links with Soros-backed outfits that were allegedly working to destabilise India.

As the opposition and treasury benches traded charges, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.