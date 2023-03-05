Lokayukta forms special teams to arrest Karnataka BJP MLA in bribery case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta has formed seven teams headed by Deputy Superintendents to arrest BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the prime accused in the bribery case.

Sources said that the teams have already begun tracking and search operations across the state.

The sources also said that the teams have launched a hunt in various locations of Bengaluru and Davangere cities. At the same time, they have also prepared to issue him a notice of inquiry to appear before the Lokayukta police.

The notice will be sent to accused BJP MLA’s residences in Bengaluru, Davanagere, legislatures’ house and office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). MLA Virupakshappa was the Chairman of KSDL and he resigned from the post following the trap incident.

The Lokayukta sleuths are also probing the source of more than Rs 6 crore cash found at the residence of Prashanth Madal and Rs 2 crore at the private office.

Prashanth Madal, the son of MLA Virupakshappa, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh cash allegedly towards allotment of a tender for procuring raw materials for KSDL on behalf of his father. Prashanth Madal has been arrested and presently is in judicial custody. The authorities have seized Rs 8 crore from residences and offices later. The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP government.