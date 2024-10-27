Lokesh Kanagaraj’s chapter zero explores LCU’s beginnings

Chennai: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has built an exciting world in his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes hit movies like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The idea of a shared cinematic universe is rare in Indian films, making LCU even more exciting for fans. Now, Lokesh is taking it further with a short film, Chapter Zero, to explain the origins of LCU and answer some lingering questions.

Chapter Zero: A Sneak Peek into LCU’s Origins

Lokesh recently revealed the first look of Chapter Zero, a 10-minute short film that serves as a prequel to the LCU. The poster teases “1 shot, 2 stories, 24 hours,” hinting at a fast-paced storyline. This short film will give fans insight into key events that laid the foundation for the LCU, offering more depth to the characters and plots.

Familiar Faces and Potential Big-Name Cameos

Chapter Zero is likely to include actors familiar to LCU fans, such as Arjun Das, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram. There’s also speculation about cameos by big stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, or Kamal Haasan, though nothing has been confirmed. Despite its short length, Chapter Zero promises to expand the LCU’s story and satisfy fans’ curiosity.

Fans are thrilled to see how Chapter Zero connects past LCU films. Lokesh has shared that the short film will be released on a popular streaming platform soon. Although the exact release date hasn’t been announced, fans are eagerly awaiting updates.

Lokesh’s Upcoming Film Coolie with Rajinikanth

Aside from LCU, Lokesh is also directing Coolie, an action film starring Rajinikanth, set around gold trafficking. This film isn’t part of the LCU, but it features a stellar cast, including Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.