London Stock Exchange Group to set up technology centre of excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) in an announcement on Friday stated that it will establish a Technology Centre of Excellence in the city, which will generate employment for about 1000 people in a year.

This comes amid Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao’s four-day tour of the United Kingdom (UK) to attract investors to the state. LSEG’s announcement comes after the minister’s meeting with Group CIO, LSEG, Anthony McCarthy, Group CIO, LSEG in London. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Also Read Hyderabad: HHF starts free palliative care for underprivileged

The establishment of the Technology Centre of Excellence by the LSEG in the city is likely to significantly boost the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector in the city. The move is expected to create ample employment opportunities and drive growth in the industry.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is a leading global financial market infrastructure and data provider, operating in 70 countries worldwide and serving customers in 190 countries. With over 2000 issuers across over 100 countries and a benchmark of USD 161 linked to FTSE Russell indexes, LSEG continues to be a major player in the global financial industry.