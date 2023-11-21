London’s viral ‘Dripping Chocolate Strawberries’ now in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chocolate-covered strawberries are so popular in London that an Australian woman once travelled around 9,000 miles to have them in the popular Borough market of London. The market’s stall, known for its delectable chocolate strawberries, gained cult status after videos of its offerings went viral online.

Despite recent reports of authorities closing down the beloved stall in London, the craze for strawberries cloaked in rich, gooey chocolate sauce remains alive and well. Food enthusiasts from around the globe continue to express their love for this delightful treat.

If you are a chocoholic and are craving for this popular dripping chocolate then you don’t need to go to London and spend a lot of money on tickets as it is being served in Hyderabad now. Yes, you read it right. London’s viral ‘Dripping Chocolate Strawberries’ are now available in Hyderabad and we hope that your taste buds can send yummy signals to your brain after nibbling the chocolate carved strawberries.

City popular food blogger @thefoodierider_hyderabad shared the information with his bon vivant and foodie followers that popular dripping chocolate is being served in the city now. Various netizens flooded the comments section and expressed their desire to taste it.

Food blogger claimed that compound chocolate is carved on the strawberries. The price starts at INR 69 only and it is served at Funzo Food Truck located at DLF, Gachibowli.

If you have already tasted these ‘Viral Dripping Chocolate Strawberries’ in the city, do share your review with us in the comments section below.