London’s West End lights up for Ramzan 2026 as mayor calls for unity

London: London’s West End is lit up with decorations to celebrate the month of Ramzan 1447 AH–2026, a holy month for Muslims, for the fourth consecutive year.

On Friday, February 13, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan switched on the display of more than 30,000 LED lights, stretching from Piccadilly Circus through Coventry Street to Leicester Square. The lights will illuminate daily between 5 pm and 5 am throughout Ramzan, transforming one of the capital’s busiest districts into a festive space.

The installation, titled Ramadan Lights, features the greeting “Happy Ramadan”. The aerial display is inspired by Islamic geometric designs and celestial symbols associated with Ramzan. Funded by the Aziz Foundation and known as Sundial, the artwork reflects the spiritual journey from suhoor to iftar during the holy month.

A pleasure to switch on the Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus this evening ✨ pic.twitter.com/zbF0pURTOh — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) February 13, 2026

Speaking at the ceremony, Khan called for unity at a time of rising political tensions and growing Islamophobia. “Let’s show the best of London, the best of Britain and the best of Islam,” he said.

“I call on Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Sikhs, those who adhere to organised religions and those who do not, to unite during this month of Ramzan,” he added.

The mayor also urged worshippers to remember people affected by global conflicts, including those in Sudan, Gaza and Ukraine, through prayer and charity. He warned against individuals who “sow the seeds of division, hatred and fear”, stressing the importance of solidarity across communities.

“One of our tasks during this Ramzan, both Muslims and non-Muslims, is to show that London is an antidote to this hatred. We are the antithesis of everything they believe in,” he said.

In a post on X, Khan described the annual event as “a beautiful celebration of the holy month and a reminder that our city is a beacon of hope, unity and inclusivity”. He added that London is “a city where diversity is a strength and where everyone is loved and wanted”.

As the holy month draws to a close, the display will change its message from “Happy Ramadan” to “Happy Eid”, marking the festival that concludes Ramzan.

London’s first-ever Ramzan lights were launched in 2023, creating a new tradition that reflects the capital’s diverse communities and its commitment to celebrating major religious and cultural occasions.