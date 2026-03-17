Bhainsa residents queue from 2 am, leave footwear in line for LPG cylinders

Consumers seeking LPG cylinders have been arriving as early as 2:00 am.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 12:11 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 12:31 pm IST
Representational image
LPG cylinders.

Hyderabad: Residents in Bhainsa town are facing difficulties in accessing cooking gas, as long queues are forming outside the Krupa Gas Agency, with consumers arriving as early as 2:00 am and marking their place in line by leaving their footwear in queues.

The unusual method reflects the growing urgency among residents to secure cooking gas amid ongoing supply issues.

Many consumers reported that their attempts to book gas cylinders over the past five days have not been successful. Due to this, a large number of people gathered outside the agency office in the hope of obtaining cylinders directly.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The lack of timely availability of cooking gas continues to create hardships for families dependent on a regular supply.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 12:11 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 12:31 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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