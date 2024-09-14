Long weekend ahead: Schools in Hyderabad announce 2 day holiday

Hyderabad: A long weekend is in store for students in Hyderabad as several schools have announced a two-day holiday in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi.

Schools will remain closed on Monday, September 16, and Tuesday, September 17, allowing time for the festivities in the city.

“Kindly note that on account of Milad-un-Nabi 16/09/2024 & Ganesh Nimajjanam 17/09/2024, the school will remain closed,” read the notification from a school in Hyderabad.

This announcement comes after the Telangana government on Friday declared a holiday for schools and colleges within and around Hyderabad on September 17. Aside from Hyderabad, the order applies to all educational institutions in Secunderabad and the districts of Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy on account of Ganesh immersion processions in the city.

As per the government’s official holiday calendar, all educational institutions were to remain closed on September 16 on account of Milad un Nabi. However, due to an overlap of the two festivals, the Muslim community has decided to postpone the Milad-un-Nabi celebration and procession, which is held annually in Hyderabad, to September 19 this year.

The decision to adjust the schedule of Milad-un-Nabi, for a second consecutive year, is being hailed as a gesture of communal harmony in a city known for its cultural diversity and mutual respect among religious communities. It also highlights Hyderabad’s unique ability to balance its various traditions during major celebrations.

So far, authorities have not announced a holiday for the event on September 19.

Earlier, a holiday for schools and colleges across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts was announced on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.

Aside from religious fervour, the holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad has been announced owing to traffic snarls anticipated during the festival.

The city traffic police have issued traffic restrictions for the various routes in view of Ganesh idol immersion and related processions near Necklace Road (P V N Marg) between Tuesday, September 10 and Monday, September 16. The traffic diversions will be applied from 3 pm till midnight, according to traffic conditions during the week.