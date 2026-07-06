Longest-serving Karnataka prisoner freed after 37 years

Bengaluru: Seventy-two-year-old Saibanna Ningappa Natikar walked out of Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Saturday, July 4, after spending 37 years behind bars, making him one of the longest-serving prisoners in the country. Released on the grounds of good conduct along with 23 other life convicts, Saibanna’s freedom marks the end of a prison term that has drawn attention to questions of punishment, rehabilitation and criminal justice in India.

With long white hair, a flowing beard and slow, measured steps, Saibanna emerged from prison after nearly four decades of incarceration. Prison officials described him as the country’s longest-serving inmate, while Director General of Prisons Alok Kumar said Saibanna had maintained good conduct throughout his years in custody. According to Kumar, he had interacted with Saibanna during his postings in Belagavi and Kalaburagi prisons and found his behaviour to be disciplined.

Saibanna, a native of Jevargi in Kalaburagi district, had once worked as a clerk in a cooperative organisation before his life took a violent turn. His first conviction dates back to 1988, when he murdered his first wife after suspecting her of infidelity. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in that case.

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While out on parole in 1994, Saibanna remarried and started a new family. However, tragedy struck again when he allegedly suspected his second wife, Nagamma, of having an extramarital relationship. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a sharp weapon. During the assault, his young daughter Vijayalakshmi was also killed. Saibanna then attempted to end his own life but survived and was sent back to prison, where he remained for the next several decades.

In 2003, a trial court sentenced him to death for the double murder of his second wife and daughter. The Karnataka High Court later commuted the sentence to life imprisonment. His case also attracted legal attention after the High Court held that he had been kept in solitary confinement for nearly a decade in a manner that was illegal and inhumane. Delays in deciding his mercy petition also weighed in his favour before his eventual release.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Saibanna reflected on the consequences of his crimes, saying his actions had cost him his family, government job, nearly 10 acres of land and 37 years of freedom. He urged others not to repeat the mistakes he made in anger, saying imprisonment takes away everything a person values.

His release came as part of the Karnataka government’s initiative to free 24 eligible life convicts based on good conduct and rehabilitation. The move is intended to encourage the reintegration of reformed prisoners into society while balancing the principles of justice and rehabilitation.