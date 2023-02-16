‘Longest underwater kiss’: Couple sets world record on Valentine’s day

Valentine’s Day was unique for this couple as they set a new world record for the longest underwater kiss which lasted for 4 minutes and 6 seconds in an infinity pool. They broke the previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds, set 13 years ago, according to a press release by the Guinness World Records.

The couple – Beth Neale from South Africa and Miles Cloutier from Canada – are professional divers and live in South Africa with their daughter.

These lovebirds set a new underwater kiss record since their joint love was the ocean 🌊❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ZF16onFfXf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 14, 2023

The couple did some warm-ups and two trial underwater kisses of two to three minutes before taking the plunge. Speaking about the experience, Beth, who is also a four-time South African Freedive Champion, said that she was unable to hold her breath three days ago.

“We couldn’t even reach the existing record – we weren’t even close,” her husband Miles said adding that even after being professional divers, they found the stunt difficult.

Remaining underwater means holding one’s breath. That results in the building up of carbon dioxide which forces anyone to swim upwards for oxygen.

However, Beth and Miles fought their urge to swim up and remained underwater kissing each other for four long minutes. Their achievement was recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. It will be a long time before anyone breaks this record.