Look at Chiranjeevi’s full family tree amidst his ‘sexist’ remark row

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood, known for his acting, dance, and larger-than-life roles. He has worked in over 150 films and has been a favorite of fans for decades. Currently, he is making headlines for his comments about wanting a grandson to carry forward his legacy.

During his latest appearance at an event in Hyderabad, he joked that his house feels like a “ladies’ hostel” because he is surrounded by his granddaughters. He also teased his son, Ram Charan, about having a boy this time. Amid this controversy and backlash, let’s have a look at his family tree.

Chiranjeevi’s Powerful Film Family

Chiranjeevi belongs to the famous Allu-Konidela family, which is one of the most powerful families in Telugu cinema. Many members of his family are actors, producers, or filmmakers.

Let’s take a look at their legacy.

Allu Ramalingaiah: A legendary comedian in Telugu cinema who acted in over 1000 films. He was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions.

Allu Aravind: A top producer in Tollywood who owns Geetha Arts and has made many blockbuster films.The Second Generation

Chiranjeevi: The biggest star in Telugu cinema, known for films like Indra, Khaidi, and Gang Leader. He also entered politics and served as the Tourism Minister.

Nagendra Babu: Chiranjeevi’s brother, who acts in and produces films.

Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, a huge star in Tollywood and founder of the Jana Sena Party.The Third Generation

Ram Charan: Chiranjeevi’s son, who became famous with Magadheera and later gained international fame with RRR.

Allu Arjun: Chiranjeevi’s nephew, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, known for Pushpa 2 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Varun Tej & Sai Dharam Tej: Chiranjeevi’s nephews who have made their mark in Telugu cinema.

Niharika Konidela: Chiranjeevi’s niece, an actress and producer.

A Family That Rules Telugu Cinema

The Allu-Konidela family has ruled Tollywood for decades. Chiranjeevi, his brothers, and their children have carried forward the legacy of making blockbuster films. Fans love their movies, and their stardom continues to grow with each generation. The future of Telugu cinema is bright with this powerhouse family leading the way!