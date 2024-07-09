Look back at Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani’s wedding budgets

Mumbai: The Ambani family, known for their opulence and grandeur, has once again captured global attention with the extravagant wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The budget for this wedding has become a hot topic, reflecting the family’s penchant for never-ending, lavish ceremonies. The pre-wedding festivities have already set a new benchmark in grandeur and expense.

The first of the pre-wedding events took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the Ambani family owns a massive oil refinery. This celebration alone was reported to have cost over Rs. 1200 crores. The event featured traditional ceremonies, grand feasts, and elaborate decorations, showcasing the Ambani family’s commitment to maintaining their cultural heritage while embracing modern extravagance.

This is not the first time the Ambani family has hosted a celebration that surpassed everyone’s expectations. The weddings of their other children, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta set similar high standards for extravagance and grandeur.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal (Image source: X)

Isha Ambani’s wedding in 2018 was a quintessential ‘big fat Indian wedding’. The Ambanis spent around Rs. 830 crores on the festivities. The wedding invitation card alone costs about Rs. 3 lakhs per piece. The engagement ceremony was held at Lake Como in Italy, pre-wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, and the grand wedding in Mumbai at Antilia. Beyoncé’s performance, costing between Rs. 33-50 crores, was a major highlight. The guest list included Priyanka Chopra, Hillary Clinton, Arianna Huffington, and numerous Bollywood stars.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta (Image source: X)

Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Mehta in 2019 was equally grand. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, it involved a pre-wedding event in St. Moritz with performances by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The three-day wedding in Mumbai featured appearances by Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai, and Lakshmi Mittal. The wedding card itself was valued at around Rs. 1.5 lakhs. Maroon 5 performed at the wedding, adding to the list of international acts.

The Ambani family continues to set new standards in wedding celebrations with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ongoing festivities. The world watches in awe as the Ambanis redefine the concept of a ‘big fat Indian wedding’, making each celebration a benchmark for luxury and grandeur.