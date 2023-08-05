Looking for a job in Middle East? Here’s list of best places to work in 2023

If you’re looking for a job in Middle East countries, a global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023
The firm recognised the 20 large, 20 medium and 30 small organisations across the Middle East in its best workplaces list for 2023.
McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC topped the charts with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Splash taking the second and third spots on the list.
Best places to work in Middle East in 2023
Large-sized organisations
- McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
- Splash
- Centrepoint
- Chalhoub Group
- Abu Dhabi Customs
- Al Dabbagh Group
- DHL Express
- Hilton
- PepsiCo
- Shoe Business UAE – Shoe Mart
- Ajmal Perfumes Group
- MenaBev
- Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C.
- SAMI Advanced Electronics Company
- FIVE Hotels & Resorts
- McDonald’s Qatar
- Teleperformance
- Babyshop
- Hilti
Medium-sized organisations
- THE One Total Home Experience
- Century Financial
- Pizza Express
- Leminar Group
- Cisco
- Metropolitan Group
- TDRA
- Maersk
- Majid Al Futtaim – Accor Hotels
- Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)
- PetroGas
- Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC
- Smart Cities Solutions Company
- DHL Global Forwarding
- Welldone Solutions
- Bahrain Public Transport Company
- Emax
- AstraZeneca
- Edenred
- Servier
Small-sized organisations
- Shift Electronics
- Accuracy
- EATON BUSINESS SCHOOL LLC
- Biogen
- Blue Ocean Academy
- SHIFT Group
- Veravo ( SEO SHERPA )
- International Diplomatic Supplies
- Time Entertainment
- Adriatic Aluminium & Glazing
- Faith Healthcare Group
- Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers L.L.C.
- LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
- Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
- Water Solution Company – WSM
- Dow Chemical IMEA GmbH
- ZenHR
- Marc Ellis
- Saudi intelligent solutions
- Bacardi
- Burjeel Farha
- Top Talent Solutions (TASC)
- Ingaz for human resources
- MCN Agency – McCann Health Middle East
- Nour Massah
- iot squared
- Hawsabah
- Beaconsmind
- Charterhouse
- TishTash Communications
Founded in 1991, Great Place to Work is a global management consulting and research firm providing industry-leading business and advisory services, with best places to work recognition in more than 60 countries around the world.
The firm expanded its services to the GCC countries in 2010 after an increase in demand from countries in the region for workplace assessment services.