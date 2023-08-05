Looking for a job in Middle East? Here’s list of best places to work in 2023

If you’re looking for a job in Middle East countries, a global research, training and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023

The firm recognised the 20 large, 20 medium and 30 small organisations across the Middle East in its best workplaces list for 2023.

McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC topped the charts with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Splash taking the second and third spots on the list.

Best places to work in Middle East in 2023

Large-sized organisations

McDonald’s UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Splash

Centrepoint

Chalhoub Group

Abu Dhabi Customs

Al Dabbagh Group

DHL Express

Hilton

PepsiCo

Shoe Business UAE – Shoe Mart

Ajmal Perfumes Group

MenaBev

Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C.

SAMI Advanced Electronics Company

FIVE Hotels & Resorts

McDonald’s Qatar

Teleperformance

Babyshop

Hilti

Medium-sized organisations

THE One Total Home Experience

Century Financial

Pizza Express

Leminar Group

Cisco

Metropolitan Group

TDRA

Maersk

Majid Al Futtaim – Accor Hotels

Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO)

PetroGas

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Smart Cities Solutions Company

DHL Global Forwarding

Welldone Solutions

Bahrain Public Transport Company

Emax

AstraZeneca

Edenred

Servier

Small-sized organisations

Shift Electronics

Accuracy

EATON BUSINESS SCHOOL LLC

Biogen

Blue Ocean Academy

SHIFT Group

Veravo ( SEO SHERPA )

International Diplomatic Supplies

Time Entertainment

Adriatic Aluminium & Glazing

Faith Healthcare Group

Howden Guardian Insurance Brokers L.L.C.

LLH Hospital & Medical Centers

Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

Water Solution Company – WSM

Dow Chemical IMEA GmbH

ZenHR

Marc Ellis

Saudi intelligent solutions

Bacardi

Burjeel Farha

Top Talent Solutions (TASC)

Ingaz for human resources

MCN Agency – McCann Health Middle East

Nour Massah

iot squared

Hawsabah

Beaconsmind

Charterhouse

TishTash Communications

Founded in 1991, Great Place to Work is a global management consulting and research firm providing industry-leading business and advisory services, with best places to work recognition in more than 60 countries around the world.

The firm expanded its services to the GCC countries in 2010 after an increase in demand from countries in the region for workplace assessment services.