Looking for a job in Saudi Arabia? This sector is in top demand

Saudi Arabia has recently attracted a large number of top talents in tourism from the UAE and Qatar, to the country with attractive job packages and opportunities.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:44 pm IST
Looking for a job in Saudi Arabia? This sector is in top demand
Representative image (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a major economic transformation. Local media reported that the tourism department of the Kingdom has observed a spike in demand for top talents from around the world.

The reform is part of the country’s Vision 2030, the National Transformation Plan; which aims to diversify the economy away from its major dependence on the oil sector.

Also Read
NEOM’s hiring: Here is how to get a job at Saudi’s mega-project

As per a report by Arabian Business, the Kingdom will mainly focus on countries such as the United States, Italy, France, and Spain for meeting its growing demand for CEO posts.

MS Education Academy

Saudi Arabia has recently attracted a large number of top talents in tourism from the UAE and Qatar with attractive job packages and opportunities.

“The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, is seeing a spike in demand for [top] talent in tourism – as also in advanced manufacturing – as skill sets in these sectors are still scarce and budding within the region,” Maliha Jilani, Partner in Heidrick & Struggles’ Dubai office, told Arabian Business.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button