NEOM’s hiring: Here is how to get a job at Saudi’s mega-project

Riyadh: NEOM, the 500 billion dollars futuristic city being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), is looking to hire top talent from around the world to turn the megaproject into a reality.

As construction workers get underway on the vast site and lay the foundations for the massive project on the Red Sea, recruiters are looking for candidates to work in a range of different sectors, from finance, public safety, sports, strategic planning and technology.

Here is a quick guide to learning all about applying for a job on a futuristic urban development project

What jobs are available in NEOM?

There are currently 230 positions being advertised by the development, in a variety of sectors and a variety of pay grades.

There are currently many sectors being employed in manufacturing and innovation, corporate development, health and safety, finance, public safety, sports, strategic planning and technology, sea conservation, government involvement, and government services and operations.

More positions in the areas of security operations, risk management, environment, board relations, energy, real estate, executive management, land mobility, urban planning, heritage, logistics operations, supply chain services, water utility, corporate services and asset development, municipal affairs and positions within NEOM’s Talent Academy is also open.

Eligibility criteria

“The most ambitious project in the world calls for the most ambitious people,” said a statement by NEOM, on the recruitment section of its website.

“The work you do here will have a lasting impact not just on how we live our lives, but not on the future of the planet itself. If you believe in building a better world and having something to contribute to it, then you could find yourself among the pioneers who are making their home with us at NEOM.”

However, megaproject has eligibility criteria for applicants, however, these vary among the many open job roles but all positions require at least a bachelor’s degree — many also require further higher education such as a master’s degree — while recruiters are looking for broad experience in the applicant’s fields and strong verbal and communication skills.

Perks and benefits

Competitive salaries

Performance bonus

Saving scheme

Annual leave

Remote workdays

Medical

Schooling allowance

Professional development

Annual and monthly tickets

Community benefits such as accommodation, recreation and meals

How to apply to NEOM?

Interested candidates can apply for a job in NEOM via the official website, submitting their CV, cover letter, and additional required documents.

Candidates can also choose to create a customized CV based on NEOM requirements on the website, along with a cover letter matching the requirements and qualifications in the job listing.

What is NEOM?

An initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – NEOM is a vast area of ​​the country earmarked for development.

Although often referred to as a smart city, NEOM is more accurately described as a region that includes cities, resorts, and other developments.

The project is largely financed by the Public Investment Fund, which invests on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government. The Saudi Development Company, formed to create Neom, led by Chief Executive Officer Nadami al-Nasr, claims the fund will contribute 500 billion dollars to the project.

It forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy to reduce its dependence on oil.

Where is NEOM?

NEOM covers an area of ​​approximately 10,200 square miles (26,500 square kilometres) in northwest Saudi Arabia.

What will be in NEOM?

Neom will consist of 10 projects, which they call regions. So far, the details of four regions have been announced. These are Oxagon, Trojena, and Sindalah, along with the most well-known The Line.

When will NEOM be built?

NEOM is working on an ambitious timeline and most of the project will be built by 2030.