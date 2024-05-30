Looking for unique date? Try pottery at THIS Hyderabad cafe

Looking for a break from the usual cafe or movie dates? Hyderabad offers a refreshing alternative this weekend. If you’re looking for something truly unique and interesting to do with your partner, consider a pottery date at Trailing Ivy Cafe.

This weekend, step away from the ordinary and immerse yourself in a creative and romantic experience!

Trailing Ivy Cafe invites couples to join their exclusive Couples Pottery Workshop on June 1st. This workshop promises to be more than just a date; it’s a chance to bond over creativity and sculpt your love into beautiful ceramic masterpieces. Imagine spending quality time with your partner, hands-on in creating something memorable together.

For just Rs 1,599 per couple, you can enjoy this refreshing and unique experience. The workshop offers four slots starting from 3pm, ensuring flexibility to fit into your weekend plans. Each couple will have the opportunity to craft their own ceramic creations, which they can take home as a lasting memento of their day together.

Place? Trailing Ivy Cafe, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur

Date? June 1

Price? Couple pass Rs 1,599

Spaces are limited, so if you’re interested, make sure to book your spot soon. For more details and reservations, visit the Book My Show website and secure your place for a date like no other.