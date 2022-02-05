Looking forward to being in Hyderabad, tweets PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad today in the afternoon to attend the Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi (Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi) event in Muchintal, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. He will also make a visit to ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) in Patancheru to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebration.

Early this morning, the Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he is looking forward to being in Hyderabad.

“I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation,” the PM posted on Twitter.

The Prime Minister will be greeted in Shamshabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by the chief minister of Telangana KCR. The prime minister will then fly to ICRISAT and then to Muchintal by helicopter.

Chief Minister KCR will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi all day.

KCR had earlier directed state animal husbandry minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav to oversee the prime minister protocol on behalf of the state government.

Dignitaries and leaders will attend the Prime Minister’s visit, including the governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan and union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and union state minister Kishan Reddy. The Prime Minister will spend around three hours touring the Samata Sphoorti Center.