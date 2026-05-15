Loot votes, then kick where it hurts: TMC targets Centre over fuel price hike

TMC leader Derek O’Brien criticises Centre over fuel price hike, says rates stayed frozen till Assembly polls ended.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:05 am IST

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that first they “looted” people’s votes and “then they kick you where it hurts”.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha member also asked whether the BJP-led West Bengal government would now reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel since the party is also in power at the Centre and does not need to worry about funds being blocked.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday. This is the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices.

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“First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable,” O’Brien said.

The fuel price hike comes 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices had remained unchanged through the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

O’Brien further said, “Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there’s a Delhi-controlled government which doesn’t have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?”

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Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in VAT.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:05 am IST

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