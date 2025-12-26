Lord Ram, Hanuman greater than Superman and Spider Man: Naidu

Tirupati: Characters like Spider Man, Batman and Superman are imaginary, but the heroes from Indian mythology, Ram, Krishna, Hanuman and Arjuna, represent real values and ideals, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, December 26.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan event at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, Naidu said, “Hanuman is more powerful than Superman and Spider-Man. Arjuna is a better warrior than Batman and Iron Man. The stories of the Mahabharata and Ramayana are better than the Avatar series.”

“No one in the world can be greater than Lord Rama, who stood for righteousness and peace in society,” he said, urging parents to teach children about India’s great epics instead of only Western superheroes.

Shift in tone

Naidu’s conspiciuous shift towards speaking on Indian values can be seen as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) towing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) line, as the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. Naidu, who was always once seen as secular by minorities, has until now generally stayed away from taking such stances in public.

However, this is not surprising as the NDA’s other partner in AP is the Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who has become a self-styled “Sanatani Hindu.” It may be recalled that Kalyan once had even aligned with the communists in AP, calling himself the “Che Guevara” of the state. The actor has made religious display his identity, especially after aligning with the BJP.

Population growth

The inaugural session of the seventh edition of the science conclave was attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Naidu.

The Andhra CM also spoke about how there were crores of Indians living outside the country, who have among the highest per capita incomes in their respective countries. “As Mohan Bhagwat ji has always said, every couple should have three children. This is very important. If we focus on the population, by 2047 and centuries beyond, it will be only India which will dominate,” he added.