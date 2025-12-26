No conflict between science and dharma: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Source: PTI)

Tirupati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said there was no conflict between science and dharma, and asserted that ultimately all seek the same truth through different paths.

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan here, Bhagwat said dharma was often misunderstood as religion, whereas it was actually the “science governing the functioning of creation”.

“Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs. Whether one accepts it or not, no one can function outside it,” he said, noting that imbalance in dharma leads to destruction.

Science had historically “kept distance” from dharma due to the assumption that it had no place in scientific inquiry, he said and described such a stand as fundamentally incorrect.

“There is no conflict between science and dharma or spirituality. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the same—knowing the truth,” he remarked.

