Lorry crashes into roadside vegetable market in Telangana’s Chevella; 4 killed

Hyderabad: At least four are feared dead in a major accident, after a lorry ran into a roadside market in Chevella, Rangareddy district, Telangana on Monday, December 2.

The incident took place in the evening hours at the Aluru vegetable market, 40 kilometres away from Hyderabad.

It is reported that at least 50 people were present in the market went the accident took place of which several were critically injured.

According to local reports, a lorry carrying cement ran into the vegetable sellers stationed on the roadside market, only to stop after hitting a tree.

The police rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operations. The details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Chief minister expresses shock

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and paid condolences to the bereaved families of the victims though his X post.

రంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా చేవెళ్ల మండలం ఆలూరు స్టేజ్‌ వద్ద కూరగాయలు అమ్ముకునే వారిపైకి లారీ దూసుకెళ్లిన ఘటనపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఎ.రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ ఘటనలో మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సీఎం సంతాపం తెలియజేశారు. క్షతగాత్రులకు మెరుగైన వైద్యం అందించాలని అధికారులను… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 2, 2024





(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)