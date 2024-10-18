Lorry transporting eight crocodiles overturns in Telangana

Hyderabad: A lorry transporting eight crocodiles from Patna to Bengaluru overturned after crashing into an electric transmission pole near the Mondigutta forest checkpost in Telangana on Thursday. The reptiles were safely captured by the Nirmal police and Forest Department officials. The driver, Mannan Mandal, a 51-year-old from Sankpur, West Bengal, has been booked for rash driving, and another vehicle was arranged to transport the crocodiles.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Janaki Sharmila stated that the lorry, en route from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru, overturned on National Highway 44 due to the driver’s reckless handling of the vehicle. The transport had all the necessary legal documentation.

“Two of the crocodiles slipped out of the container during the accident, but they were safely captured with the help of Forest Department officials and reloaded into a different vehicle,” SP Sharmila said. The reptiles reached their destination safely by October 17.

Nazim Banu, District Forest Officer, explained that the overturned lorry was part of a convoy transporting several animals, including white tigers. Despite the incident, all animals arrived safely at their intended destination. The driver admitted he was drowsy and driving without a helper, which led to the accident.