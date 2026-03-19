Loud blasts, warning alerts in Riyadh: India urges citizens to remain calm

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, March 19, advised Indian citizens to remain calm and follow official safety guidelines after warning alerts were reported in the capital and some other regions.

Several loud bangs were heard in Riyadh on Wednesday, March 18, and some residents received phone alerts for the first time warning them of a hostile aerial threat, a Reuters witness in the city said.

“Yesterday alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions. The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed,” the embassy said in a post on X

It also urged citizens to strictly follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities and rely only on verified information.

“Please adhere strictly to the guidelines and instructions issued by Saudi authorities. Rely only on verified information shared by the authorities through official channels such as @SaudiDCD and other authorized government handles,” the embassy added.

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Embassy advisory and safety instructions

According to a detailed advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Indian nationals have been asked to remain vigilant in view of the prevailing situation in the region and comply with safety protocols issued by local authorities.

The advisory cautioned against circulating or reposting videos and news related to ongoing developments, warning that misinformation could cause unnecessary panic.

Authorities have also issued precautionary guidelines advising residents to remain indoors or move to safe places away from windows, avoid open areas and crowds, and follow emergency instructions. In case of danger, residents may contact emergency numbers 911 or 998.

The embassy further stated that its operations, along with those of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, continue to function normally, with consular camps being conducted regularly.

Yesterday alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions. The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed.



Please adhere strictly to the guidelines and instructions issued by Saudi authorities. Rely only on verified information shared by the… pic.twitter.com/iHwFS9B0QU — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 19, 2026

Flights operating normally

The embassy noted that Indian and Saudi carriers are operating regular flights between the Kingdom and India.

Flights are currently available from Jeddah and Madinah, while Saudi carriers continue to operate from Riyadh and Dammam. Indian carriers have also resumed operations from Riyadh. Travellers have been advised to check availability before planning their journey.

Emergency helplines issued

The embassy has released 24/7 emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals, including +966-11-4884697 and a toll-free number 800 247 1234, along with WhatsApp support.

Separate helpline numbers have also been issued by the Consulate General of India in Jeddah for assistance to residents in the western region.

Citizens have been urged to follow official embassy social media handles for updates and comply with all instructions issued by competent authorities.