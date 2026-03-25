Loud explosion at steel factory in Vikarabad, no casualties

Hyderabad: A reactor filter exploded at a steel factory in Lakshmi Devipalli village in Vikarabad district on Tuesday, March 25. There were no casualties reported.

The loud explosion that occurred in Suguna Steel Factory triggered panic and anxiety among workers.

A reactor filter exploded at a steel factory in Lakshmi Devipalli village in Vikarabad district on Tuesday. There were no casualties reported.



The loud explosion that occurred in Suguna Steel Factory triggered panic and anxiety among workers. pic.twitter.com/GpjlalN2wW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 25, 2026

Tahsildar Venkateshwari and Sub-Inspector Nagender rushed to the spot and inspected the site of the explosion. Speaking to the media, officials confirmed that no one was harmed in the explosion.

Further investigation into the cause of the incident is underway