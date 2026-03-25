Loud explosion at steel factory in Vikarabad, no casualties

The loud explosion that occurred in Suguna Steel Factory triggered panic and anxiety among workers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:12 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 7:14 pm IST

Hyderabad: A reactor filter exploded at a steel factory in Lakshmi Devipalli village in Vikarabad district on Tuesday, March 25. There were no casualties reported.

The loud explosion that occurred in Suguna Steel Factory triggered panic and anxiety among workers.

Tahsildar Venkateshwari and Sub-Inspector Nagender rushed to the spot and inspected the site of the explosion. Speaking to the media, officials confirmed that no one was harmed in the explosion.

Subhan Haleem

Further investigation into the cause of the incident is underway

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:12 pm IST|   Updated: 25th March 2026 7:14 pm IST

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