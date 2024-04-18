Loud music in front of Surat masjid during Ram Navami sparks row

In Bardoli town of Surat, Gujarat, the celebration of Ram Navami in front of the Minara Masjid has become a customary affair, often accompanied by hateful numbers playing on loudspeakers.

This year, the tradition persisted, drawing both criticism and support. Some question the appropriateness of celebrating Ram Navami in proximity to a mosque when there are ample temples in Gujarat, while others view it as a valid expression of religious fervour.

As usual celebrating Ram Navmi with Full DJ in front of the Minara Masjid.



Bardoli,Surat-Gujarat.#RamNavami pic.twitter.com/J7T5i0JnCl — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) April 17, 2024

#WATCH This is from Bardoli, Surat Gujarat,#Ramnavami rally stopped in front of Masjid & played DJ on high volume to provoke Muslims but Muslim community handled the situation maturely & didn't reply, why do these Hindutva people have extremist obsession with Mosques to… pic.twitter.com/f0RVuelH6V — Samiullah Khan (@_SamiullahKhan) April 17, 2024

In Gujrat, Surat -Bardoli

Ram Navami celebrated in front of Minara Masjid with blasting DJ …!!



Is this done to provoke Muslims…..????#RamNavami pic.twitter.com/wtOH712M3f — Firdaus Fiza (@fizaiq) April 17, 2024

However, recent years have seen the Ram Navami festivities at the Minara Masjid turn turbulent, marked by communal clashes and outbreaks of violence. Law enforcement has had to intervene to maintain order amidst escalating tensions.

During these celebrations, there have been reports of Hindutva groups deliberately prolonging their processions in front of the Masjid, sometimes brandishing swords and playing provocative tracks like “Jab Mulle Katt jayee gee toh Ram Ram chailye ge,” inciting reactions from the crowds.

Despite the tensions and violence, the Ram Navami celebration in front of the Minara Masjid in Bardoli has continued year after year. The situation has become a source of concern for many in the community, who fear that the tensions could escalate further and lead to more serious consequences.