‘Love is a prayer’: Sania Mirza shares touching message on love

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s personal life grabbed attention after her ex-husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, tying the knot with actress Sana Javed came as a shock, especially as the ex-couple had not publicly confirmed their separation prior. It was later revealed by Sania’s family that she had obtained a khula some time ago.

Since the split, Sania has devoted herself to her tennis career and to raising her son, Izhaan, as a single mother. She remains active on Instagram, where she frequently shares motivational posts that resonate with her followers.

In a recent story, she highlighted the connection between love and prayer, sharing a poignant message: “Love is a prayer, and prayer is love. Whoever loves you, prays for you, and whoever prays for you has expressed their love for you.”

In her latest Instagram post, Sania shared a carousel of photos offering a peek into her life post-divorce. The images capture heartwarming moments with her son, Izhaan, as well as cherished times spent with family. The tennis sensation appears genuinely content and at peace, embracing her new chapter with strength and positivity.

Sania’s resilience has long been a source of inspiration. From crossing borders for love to now raising her son independently, she continues to defy societal expectations with grace. A recent post saw her and Izhaan posing on a tennis court, dressed in casual athleisure. Sania’s t-shirt bore a message that perfectly encapsulates her spirit: “I got a feeling I’m gon’ be alright.”