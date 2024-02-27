‘Love jihad allegations false’: Students protest against suspension of Muslim teachers

Days after three Muslim teachers were suspended in Rajasthan for after accusations of religious conversion and ‘Love Jihad’, dozens of students from Government Senior Secondary School, Odpur held a protest outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), demanding revocation of the suspension.

The students alleged that the three teachers – Shabana, Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujahid – were falsely targeted by Hindutva groups.

Walking several miles from their village school in Khajuri to the SDM office in Sangod town, they submitted a memorandum to the SDM and Tehsildar urging them to revoke the teachers’ suspension.

They also demanded action against the students who made false accusations against the suspended teachers.

Media shows false, say students

The issue began when a Hindutva outfit, Sarva Hindu Samaj, submitted a memorandum to the state education minister Madan Dilawar, who is known to have strong RSS connection, claiming the three Muslim teachers were forcing students to convert to Islam.

They claimed that one of the Hindu student used a Muslim name on her transfer certificate and accused the teachers of having links with ‘Jihadi outfits’.

However, the students told the SDM that the girl in question had converted to Islam on her own accord and had left the school in 2020.

“Hamare sir pe galath aarop lagaye hai. Woh ladki khud bhaagi hai, woh khud banna chahathi hai Musalmaan. Ladki ne byaan diya hai ki usne khud se likha tha Islam (on the transfer certificate),” said a ninth grade student.

Another student accused the media of showing false information. “Jo sahi bolthe hai, unki to news aathi hee nahi hai. Jo galath bolthe hai, unki bas aathi hai,” said another student.

Later, while interacting with the SDM, the students stood firm on their decision. Despite the government officer’s attempt to explain the necessity of following specific procedures, the students remained adamant and stressed their demands for immediate revocation of the teachers’ suspension.

“Hindu and Muslim students sit, eat and play together in school. All the allegations on our teachers are false. We are protesting willingly to get our teachers back,” says Shanu Verma, class 7 student at Govt senior secondary government school in #Rajasthan’s #Kota.



12 out of 15 teachers refute accusations

Even the teachers and the acting principal have denied the allegations against the three Muslim teachers.

According to Maktoob Media, the Kota education department, during investigations, had asked the teachers on the accuracy of the charges levelled against the Muslim teachers.

Twelve out of 15 teachers, who are Hindus, refuted the claims, maintaining no ‘religious conversion’ or ‘love jihad’ ever took place in the school.

“All three teachers are very efficient. Mujahid Mirza is a PT teacher, Firoz Khan is a level-1 primary teacher, and Shabana madam joined the school in October,” Kamlesh Singh Berwa, the school principal told Maktoob Media.

“I joined the school in 2021, and since then, I have not noticed any unusual behaviour or misconduct of the teachers who are suspended. They are teachers, and they teach their subjects very well without any bias,” he added.

‘Ready to face consequences if found guilty’

Speaking to Maktoob Media, Firoz Khan, one of the suspended teachers said he did not know the girl in question. “I don’t even know who this girl was because I teach primary-level students and I have been told that she only studied in the school for a year. I never taught her or any higher standard student,” he was quoted by the online media portal.

He said that he along with the other two were targeted solely because of their religious identity. “I don’t know why we got suspended, but it is certainly because of our identity as there are only 3 Muslim teachers and the rest 12 are non-Muslims. All the teachers and students are in our support because they also know that we all only do one thing in the school, and that is teaching,” said Khan.

Mirza Mujahid, the other suspended teacher said he had faith in the education department. “I am certain that the inquiry will be just and fair. However, I do feel they should have talked to our students, fellow teachers, and villagers before the disciplinary action was taken, but they didn’t. We will, however, follow the order. If we are found guilty, we are ready to accept any punishment,” he was quoted by Maktoob Media.