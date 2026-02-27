Love marriage dispute turns violent in Hyderabad, man fights for life

The man who is undergoing treatment at a hospital is in a critical condition.

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man was seriously injured in an alleged premeditated attack over a love marriage dispute on Friday, February 27.

Following the attack, the victim who is identified as Ajay from Neredmet is undergoing treatment.

The man who is undergoing treatment at a hospital is in a critical condition after being assaulted by his brother-in-law and associates.

Ajay was allegedly lured to the outskirts of Ramalingampally village near Bommalaramaram, where the attackers carried out the assault.

Attacked with knives

During the incident, the accused are suspected to have thrown chilli powder at him before attacking him with knives.

Following the attack, police shifted the injured man to Gandhi Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors said he sustained severe injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the suspects.

