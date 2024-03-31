‘Love marriage’ on cards for Vijay Deverakonda soon

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, the talented actor from the Telugu film industry, has talked about his plans for getting married which has got his fans very excited. While promoting his upcoming movie ‘The Family Star’, he said that he wants to get married and have a family. However, he clarified that he intends to remain single for a while longer before taking the plunge into matrimony.

A Candid Admission

Vijay admitted to wanting to get married and start a family when questioned by a reporter. He revealed, “I also want to get married and become a father.” He also added that his future wife should be approved by his parents. This revelation comes at a time when rumors about his relationship with fellow actress Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines.

The Rashmika Connection

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in two hit movies: Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry sparked speculation about a real-life romance, but both actors have remained silent about their relationship. Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has publicly accepted or denied their connection, leaving fans to speculate and excited.

Marriage Speculation

The duo’s trip to the Maldives earlier this year only added to rumors that they could be about to get married. There were reports that Vijay and Rashmika were going to tie the knot soon. But later the actor set the record straight: In his own words: “It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.”

A Relationship with His Parents

In a recent interview, Vijay humorously addressed the topic of “romantic relationships.” Instead of discussing dating rumors with Rashmika, he playfully stated: “Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship.” His witty response highlights his close bond with his family.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film, Family Star. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

On the professional front, Rashmika has 4 films lined up, Pushpa 2, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow, and the actress is also set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.