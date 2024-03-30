Is Vijay Deverakonda in relationship? Actors finally says ‘YES’

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda, a talented actor with an air of mystery around him, has always made headlines for his relationship rumours. There have been speculations about him and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna being more than just friends but neither of them has confirmed. In a recent interview, Vijay finally addressed these rumors and gave an unexpected response.

Vijay, Rashmika’s Dating Rumors

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have shared the screen in two successful films: Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry sparked off-screen rumors, leading fans to wonder if there was more to their relationship than just friendship. However, neither actor had ever officially confirmed or denied their relationship.

Still from Dear Comrade film (Source: X)

During an interview with Galatta Plus, the anchor asked question that has been on everyone’s minds: “Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?”

To this, Vijay responded in his candid style: “Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship.”

Despite the rumors and speculations, both Vijay and Rashmika maintain that they are good friends and strong support systems for each other. Their chemistry continues to spark curiosity, and fans eagerly await any updates on their relationship status.

Rashmika Mandanna Calls Vijay ‘Darling’

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of The Family Star, where he shares the screen with the talented Mrunal Thakur. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5th.

As Vijay Deverakonda eagerly awaits the release of his highly anticipated film Family Star, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to cheer for him. In a heartfelt message, she wrote: “I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar.. April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! ✨ @mrunal0801 all the best my love!”

I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla 🌻 and @TheDeverakonda 🤍 the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar .. ❤️❤️

April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! 🩷

You guys definitely have a winner on hand! 🥳💃🏻 party kavaliiiii! 🥳🥳✨@mrunal0801 all the best my love! ❤️ https://t.co/f4aPH1ajnk — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 28, 2024

In response to Rashmika’s shoutout, Vijay Deverakonda melted hearts with his sweet reply. He called her ‘cutest’ and added a heart emoji.

On the professional front, Rashmika has 4 films lined up, Pushpa 2, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow, and the actress is also set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in VD12.