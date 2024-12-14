Love triangle leads to murder in Hyderabad’s Kapra

Hyderabad: A love triangle involving two men who are friends and a girl led to a murder in Hyderabad’s Kapra area on December 11. The accused was nabbed by the Keesara police on December 12.

The deceased was identified as Mahipal Yadav, 24, he was stabbed to death at Kapara by his friend Prudhvi Raj from Ahmedguda. For quite some time, the two friends had frequent fights over a girl with whom Prudhvi Raj was in a relationship.

Also Read Hyderabad: Scrap trader stabbed to death at Falaknuma

According to the police, the accused and the girl had also decided to marry; however, families on both sides disagreed.

Gradually, Yadav grew close to the girl; irked over the issue, Prudhvi who decided to eliminate Yadav, invited him to a liquor party on December 10. After the duo got drunk, Prudhvi took Mahipal on his bike to the hill lock at Haridaspalli in Keesara on the city outskirts and stabbed him to death.

Based on strong suspicion, Prudhvi was arrested and he confessed to the killing.